Threat email sent to Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma through Proton email

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The threat email sent to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was sent through a Proton email.

The emailer claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issued the threat. The Mumbai Crime Branch official made the revelation with regards to the usage of a Proton email.

Aayush is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. The details about the nature of threat haven’t been revealed.

Aayush Sharma’s case is another addition to the long list of crimes against celebrities in the entertainment capital.

Earlier, five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago. Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire.

The special court remanded all the five accused in police custody till February 17, 2026. The Mumbai Crime Branch had sought a 15-day custody from the court, but the court did not grant a 15-day custody and sent him to police custody till February 17, 2026. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (Mah. 30/1999) is a law enacted by the state of Maharashtra in India in 1999 to combat organised crime and terrorism.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said that the culprit Subham Lonkar wanted to spread terror in Mumbai and had told the arrested accused that he had to do something big in Mumbai The arrested accused was in touch with absconding accused Subham Lonkar through a single app and Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of one of the arrested accused by Subham Lonkar. A Mumbai Crime Branch official told the court that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar had given three weapons to his brother Praveen Lonkar and that weapon was given to the accused arrested in the Rohit Shetty firing case.

