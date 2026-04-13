As campaign intensifies in Bengal, Amit Shah issues veiled warning to Trinamool

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, during an election rally, said that those who have looted the people of West Bengal in the last 15 years would be punished once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power after the Assembly polls in the state.

“Those who have looted people through their ‘cut-money syndicates’ during the last 15 years will be spotted one by one and hanged upside down after the elections. Those who have murdered the BJP supporters or tortured them will also be hunted out, even if they go underground. After the BJP comes to power, the gang of goons of the ‘aunt’ and her ‘nephew’ will be taken to task,” the Union Home Minister said at a rally in Khayrasole in Birbhum district in the afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee’s dream to make her nephew and the Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will never be fulfilled.

“I want to tell the Chief Minister that your nephew will not become the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Anyone from the BJP will become the next chief minister of the state. That person was born in West Bengal. That person speaks and writes in Bengali,” the Union Home Minister said.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress and the Chief Minister of giving shelter to the illegal infiltrators. “The Chief Minister had protected the illegal infiltrators for so long. So after coming to power, our prime task will be to identify the illegal infiltrators and deport them from the country. It is the mission of the BJP to free the country of illegal infiltrators,” the Union Home Minister said.

HM Shah will address another rally at Raniganj in West Burdwan district later in the day, to be followed by a roadshow and one organisational meeting in the steel city of Durgapur in the same district.

--IANS

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