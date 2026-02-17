'This World Cup continues to surprise and inspire': Cricket fraternity reacts after Zimbabwe eliminate Australia to reach Super 8s

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla spearheaded the congratulatory messages as the cricket fraternity hailed Zimbabwe's Super 8s qualification after their third group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026 against Ireland was abandoned due to rain in the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams got one point each after the washout, which helped Zimbabwe reach five points in the Group B points table, thus eliminating any chances of the 2021 champions, Australia, reaching the next round.

Rajeev Shukla hailed the ongoing T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka, where smaller teams have made a great impact. He also feels that Australia's early exit and Zimbabwe's going to the next round clearly show how competition is increased in the game.

"This World Cup continues to surprise and inspire. Australia’s exit and Zimbabwe’s qualification for the Super Eight truly reflect the growing competitiveness of the sport. Congratulations to @ZimCricketv," He wrote on X.

South Africa's former fast bowler Dale Steyn and batter Herschelle Gibbs also congratulated their neighbours for reaching the next round.

"ZIMBABWE, Go you good thing!!!!" Steyn wrote on X.

"Congrats to our neighbours @ZimCricketv, into the super 8s they go," Herschelle Gibbs wrote on X.

While the cricketer turned commentator reacted to Australia's exit, he feels that it is good news for the West Indies, as their chance for semi-final qualification has increased.

"Australia eliminated. Only the second group stage exit for them in this tournament’s history. Why do I feel it’s great News for Windies!!! Their chances of qualifying for the semis go up a notch."

Cricket Ireland also congratulated Zimbabwe while also focusing on the challenges they will face in the Super8s stage.

"It is over for Australia at the T20 World Cup group stage. Fully deserved by Zimbabwe. They have fielders who can fly like puffins. Into the Super 8s they roar. Can they now go even deeper and into the knockout stage?" Iceland cricket wrote on X.

Zimbabwe is placed in a tough group in the Super 8, as they will have to face defending champions India, 2024 runner-ups South Africa, and two-time champions West Indies and finish in the top two in the points table to reach the semi-final.

--IANS

sds/