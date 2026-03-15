Vijay Deverakonda showers brother Anand Deverakonda with birthday love, Rashmika says 'we miss you'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna showered Vijay's younger brother Anand Deverakonda with love as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Marking his kid brother's special day, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor penned a heartfelt birthday note for Anand, saying that he feels absolutely blessed to have a brother like him.

Sharing a picture of chilling with his 'favourite boy' on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, "Happy birthday to my boyyy...he has been by my side since the day he was ,born and I feel so blessed and lucky to have a brother. (sic)"

"@ananddeverakonda you are our favourite boy.. and we all watch everything you do with pride and joy. I love you," he added.

Rashmika also used social media to wish her brother-in-law, saying that they miss him on his birthday as he is away for work.

The 'Pushpa' actress penned on her Insta Stories, "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuuu!! You are away shooting and we miss you..but we hope your work is going well."

Rashmika even uploaded a picture of herself twinning with Anand in a matching t-shirt, where both of them seem to be whistling.

Revealing the story behind the pic, the 'Animal' actress added, "Oh oh - Apparently, we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this.. @ananddeverakonda."

Moreover, Rashmika uploaded another post in which she was seen tapping a foot with Anand.

"And may we always be dancing like this! @ananddeverakonda.", read the text along with the clip.

As Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Anand penned an emotional post for the couple, welcoming 'The Girlfriend' actress to the family.

"Today, my brother is married, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!," read the post.

--IANS

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