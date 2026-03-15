March 15, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda showers brother Anand Deverakonda with birthday love, Rashmika says 'we miss you'

Vijay Deverakonda showers brother Anand Deverakonda with birthday love, Rashmika says 'we miss you'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna showered Vijay's younger brother Anand Deverakonda with love as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Marking his kid brother's special day, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor penned a heartfelt birthday note for Anand, saying that he feels absolutely blessed to have a brother like him.

Sharing a picture of chilling with his 'favourite boy' on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, "Happy birthday to my boyyy...he has been by my side since the day he was ,born and I feel so blessed and lucky to have a brother. (sic)"

"@ananddeverakonda you are our favourite boy.. and we all watch everything you do with pride and joy. I love you," he added.

Rashmika also used social media to wish her brother-in-law, saying that they miss him on his birthday as he is away for work.

The 'Pushpa' actress penned on her Insta Stories, "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuuu!! You are away shooting and we miss you..but we hope your work is going well."

Rashmika even uploaded a picture of herself twinning with Anand in a matching t-shirt, where both of them seem to be whistling.

Revealing the story behind the pic, the 'Animal' actress added, "Oh oh - Apparently, we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this.. @ananddeverakonda."

Moreover, Rashmika uploaded another post in which she was seen tapping a foot with Anand.

"And may we always be dancing like this! @ananddeverakonda.", read the text along with the clip.

As Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Anand penned an emotional post for the couple, welcoming 'The Girlfriend' actress to the family.

"Today, my brother is married, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!," read the post.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Esha Gupta shares heartwarming wish for God’s child, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Esha Gupta shares heartwarming wish for God’s child, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Kimi Antonelli wins Chinese Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton celebrates first podium with Ferrari in the second race of the Formula 1 2026 season in Shanghai on Sunday. Photo credit: Formula1/X

Formula 1: Antonelli wins Chinese GP; Hamilton celebrates first podium with Ferrari

Adani Total Gas slashes excess gas price for industries by nearly 30 pc

Adani Total Gas slashes excess gas price for industries by nearly 30 pc

Single-phase polls in 4 states/UT, West Bengal to vote on April 23 and 29, results on May 4

Single-phase polls in 4 states/UT, West Bengal to vote on April 23 and 29, results on May 4

SIR ensured no eligible elector is left out, no ineligible elector is included in rolls: CEC

SIR ensured no eligible elector is left out, no ineligible elector is included in rolls: CEC

Kratika Sengar takes a break from social media to 'live a little more offline'

Kratika Sengar takes a break from social media to 'live a little more offline'

Virat Kohli picks Chris Gayle over Rohit Sharma as best T20 opener

Virat Kohli picks Chris Gayle over Rohit Sharma as best T20 opener

2.71 crore Kerala voters to decide fate of candidates in 140 Assembly seats on April 9

2.71 crore Kerala voters to decide fate of candidates in 140 Assembly seats on April 9

Congress made Assam haven for infiltrators, BJP working to remove them: HM Amit Shah

Congress made Assam haven for infiltrators, BJP working to remove them: HM Amit Shah

Connectivity push in Northeast strengthens strategic, economic landscape: Report

Connectivity push in Northeast strengthens strategic, economic landscape: Report