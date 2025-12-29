December 29, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

'This season is about courage, not caution,' says Salima Tete ahead of Soorma Hockey's HIL opener against Shrachi Bengal Tigers

'This season is about courage, not caution,' says Salima Tete ahead of Soorma Hockey's HIL opener against Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Ranchi, Dec 29 (IANS) For the women’s team of Soorma Hockey Club, the new season doesn’t begin with big declarations – it starts with familiarity, trust and a group that knows how close it came. As they take the field for their first match of the Hockey India League 2025-26, against Shrachi Bengal Tigers on Monday, Soorma are focused less on making statements and more on settling into their rhythm.

After topping the points table in the inaugural season before narrowly missing out in the final, JSW Soorma Hockey Club will head into the second season of the Women’s HIL determined to go one step further as they mount another serious title challenge.

Co-captain Salima Tete says the team has drawn strength from how last season shaped them. “This season is about courage, not caution. We showed what we’re capable of when we stay together. We know what we’re capable of, and that gives us freedom. The plan is to trust our instincts and compete honestly in every moment.”

Co-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia believes early matches reveal a team’s true character. “The first game is never about perfection. It’s about habits; how you defend as a unit, how you talk to each other under pressure, and how quickly you reset after a mistake. If we stay calm and connected, the results will follow.”

Head coach Jude Menezes feels the group has grown in maturity without losing their hunger to win. “This team has trained with good intent and honesty. The players understand that consistency comes from discipline and effort, not shortcuts. Our focus is on playing our game, staying patient and letting the performance build.”

As Soorma Hockey Club step into a new campaign, the clash against Shrachi Bengal Tigers offers a first look at a side grounded in belief - ready to trust its process and grow into the season.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Shekhar Kapur’s question on existence of black holes in human body lends new dimension to critical thinking

Shekhar Kapur’s question on existence of black holes in human body lends new dimension to critical thinking

Neha Bhasin on her decision to not have children: 'Legacy doesn’t have to be biological'

Neha Bhasin on her decision to not have children: 'Legacy doesn’t have to be biological'

HIL Governing Council and Kalinga Lancers look to make strong starts with blend of experience and young talent

HIL Governing Council and Kalinga Lancers look to make strong start with blend of experience and young talent

Timex Group India shares slide nearly 10 pc

Timex Group India shares slide nearly 10 pc

India poised to become 3rd-largest economy with GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030

India poised to become 3rd-largest economy with GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she is struggling with body image issues

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she is struggling with body image issues

Can ChatGPT help reduce mental health stigma?

Can ChatGPT help reduce mental health stigma?

Silver rally reflects physical supply deficit; prices likely to touch Rs 2.46 lakh per kg

Silver rally reflects physical supply deficit; prices likely to touch Rs 2.46 lakh per kg

RR's captaincy will likely be between Riyan and Jadeja: Uthappa

RR's captaincy will likely be between Riyan and Jadeja: Uthappa

Salman Khan expresses gratitude for overwhelming love on his 60th birthday

Salman Khan expresses gratitude for overwhelming love on his 60th birthday