T20 WC: Samson's unbeaten 97 guides India to semis

Kolkata, Mar 1 (IANS) Sanju Samson produced the innings of his life under pressure as India sealed a semi-final berth with a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies in their virtual quarter-final Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The chase now stands at the highest successful chase in T20Is at this venue.

Chasing a challenging 196 in a high-stakes contest, Samson’s unbeaten 97 anchored India’s chase and ensured they crossed the finish line with four balls to spare, setting up a semi-final meeting with England.

India’s pursuit began nervously after opener Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fell inside the powerplay. Despite early boundaries, both batters failed to convert their starts, leaving India at 53/2 after six overs.

With the pressure mounting in a must-win encounter, wicketkeeper-batter Samson took control of the chase. He gradually assessed the conditions before shifting gears, punishing anything loose and keeping the required rate in check.

Samson found support in Suryakumar Yadav, and the pair rebuilt the innings with calculated aggression. Samson brought up a crucial half-century off just 27 balls, combining elegance with authority to keep India firmly in contention.

Even after Suryakumar departed for 18, Samson continued unfazed. He forged another important partnership with Tilak Varma, whose brisk 27 off 15 balls ensured India stayed ahead of the required rate.

The duo counterattacked West Indies’ spinners effectively, capitalising on dew and slowing conditions to keep the momentum in India’s favour.

West Indies struck back through Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, dismissing Tilak and later Hardik Pandya to keep the contest alive heading into the final overs.

With 17 needed off the last two overs, Samson remained calm, expertly managing the chase while Shivam Dube provided valuable support with crucial boundaries.

The equation came down to seven off the final over, but Samson ensured there would be no late drama. He first flicked Romario Shepherd for a towering six to level the scores before finishing the game in style with a lofted boundary over mid-on.

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance.

Samson’s unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was the highest individual score by an Indian in a successful run chase in T20 World Cup history, surpassing previous landmarks set by Virat Kohli. His innings was a masterclass in pacing, awareness, and composure under immense pressure.

His ability to accelerate at key moments, absorb pressure, and guide the lower order ensured India never lost control despite regular wickets at the other end.

Having successfully chased down a daunting target in a knockout scenario, India now advance to the semi-finals with renewed confidence. Samson’s innings not only secured victory but also underlined India’s batting depth and resilience in pressure situations.

With England awaiting in the semi-finals, India will take heart from this hard-fought win, knowing they possess match-winners capable of delivering on the biggest stage.

Brief Scores: West Indies 195/4 in 20 ov (Roston Chase 40, Jason Holder 37*, Rovman Powell 34*; Jasprit Bumrah 2-36) lost to India 199/5 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 97, Tilak Varma 27; Jason Holder 2-38, Shamar Joseph 2-42) by five wickets.

