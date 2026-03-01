March 02, 2026 12:17 AM हिंदी

Ranbir Kapoor spills secrets about Abhishek Bachchan's gaming skills

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan came together for the Indian Super Gaming League event held in Mumbai.

Ranbir co-owns the Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC, whereas Abhishek is one of the stakeholders in Chennaiyin FC.

Speaking during the event, Ranbir spilled some fun secrets about Abhishek's gaming skills.

When asked who the best FIFA player is, Ranbir shared that the 'Guru' actor has played with the entire industry.

Reacting to this, Abhishek immediately said that it is actor Boman Irani.

Addressing the gathering, Abhishek shared that gaming as an industry is growing rapidly.

Talking about the future of E-sports in the country, he shared, "If you look at the figures, gaming as an industry is even bigger than films right now. In fact, it is three times the revenue."

Abhishek stressed that gaming is the future, and it is also going to be in the Olympics very soon.

"What is nice about it is that it is very inclusive as well. There isn't just a physicality that comes into it, there is a totality as well", he went on to add.

Abhishek pointed out that today, gaming is a part of everyday life.

"Even from a very small age, educational tools are taught to you through games, which we were not. So, this is just the natural extension for the next generation, and it is definitely here to stay," he explained.

The Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL) is a franchise-based youth esports league that features things like competitive gaming, live events, creators, and entertainment experiences.

Work-wise, Ranbir has two highly promising projects lined up for release. He will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Additionally, he will also essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana".

Coming to Abhishek, he has been roped in to play a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan-led "King".

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the project will also feature SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in a key role.

