This is true leadership: Uttarakhand CM Dhami recalls PM Modi’s midnight Varanasi inspection

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In a heartfelt tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work ethic and dedication, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday shared a personal anecdote that left a lasting impression on him.

Taking to social media platform X as part of the 'MyModiStory,' Dhami recalled a remarkable night in Varanasi that, in his words, embodied “true leadership.”

“I have had the privilege of closely observing the working style of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Every moment spent with him teaches a new lesson in discipline, dedication, and patriotism,” Dhami said in a video post.

He then recounted an incident following a late-night meeting of BJP-ruled state chief ministers in Varanasi.

“The meeting ended around 1 a.m. Everyone was tired and ready to rest. Then the Prime Minister smiled and said, ‘There is still one important task left.’ We all looked at each other, surprised—so late at night, what else could be left?”

PM Modi said that he avoids daytime inspections in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, to prevent causing inconvenience to the public.

“He said casually, inspection during the day in my Lok Sabha constituency causes inconvenience to the people. So I will go out to see the development work at night only,” Dhami recalled.

The inspection lasted for hours—until 4 a.m.—but the next morning at 9, PM Modi was back at the meeting, energetic and focused as ever.

"But this is the most amazing moment of the story, the next morning at 9 am, as soon as the meeting started, he was there - full of energy, the same sharp gaze, the same unwavering concentration. As if he had not slept at night but had gained energy from serving the country. On seeing him, only one thought came to all of our minds - this is true leadership," he added.

CM Dhami said PM Modi lives by example.

"He does not preach, but lives by example. His life teaches that true leadership is the name of discipline, commitment and service to the nation," he added further.

Prime Minister Modi’s birthday is celebrated on September 17 each year. Born in 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, he is the third child of Damodardas and Hiraben Modi.

The BJP and its supporters observe the day as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service), marked by a series of community-focused events such as cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, and health check-ups.

This year, the BJP will launch a nationwide Sewa Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

As part of this initiative, a wide range of activities will be held, including environmental campaigns, sports festivals, assistive device distribution for the differently-abled, drawing competitions, and the ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’. The goal, party leaders say, is to promote the Prime Minister’s vision of a clean, healthy, and inclusive India—through action, not just words.

