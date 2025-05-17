This is Rahul Vaidya's little munchkin Navya's favorite time pass

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya has disclosed his little munchkin, Navya's, favorite time pass through his latest social media post.

Rahul dropped a video on his Instagram handle, where the little one was seen picking stuff from their dressing table and putting it in the waste basket, placed next to it. As Navya was busy doing her thing, we could hear Rahul saying sarcastically in the background, "Very good Navya, very good."

Suddenly, the camera panned to Navy's mother and Rahul's better half, Disha Parmar, who seemed visibly distraught.

Proud of what she has done, little Navya started clapping for herself.

Then we saw Mommy Parmar saying, "I will not pick all this up, she (Navya) will only pick it up."

Immediately obliging her mother's wish, the little one started placing the things back on the dresser.

"Hamare Bacche ka favourite time pass .. watch till end," Rahul captioned the post.

Talking about Rahul and Disha's love saga, during his stint in the "Bigg Boss 14" house, Rahul proposed to Disha for marriage on national television when Disha went inside the BB house during Valentine's Day. The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress also accepted his marriage proposal.

On July 6, 2021, Rahul and Disha released an official statement on their respective social media handles, announcing their wedding. Their post read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha and Rahul. #TheDisHulWedding."

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a Hindu ceremony.

The couple later embraced parenthood in September 2023, as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

--IANS

pm/