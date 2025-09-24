This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma believes the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has shed its vulnerability and is now in such a strong position in terms of batting that it cannot be made to feel intimidated by other teams during the upcoming 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Although the Indian men’s team has won two ICC ODI World Cup titles, the women’s team has yet to secure a 50-over trophy, with their best performances being runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

“In the ODI cycle over the last two years, the Indian women’s cricket team has performed really well, especially the batting department. Earlier, we used to talk about how the batting side was heavily dependent on Harman and Smriti. Now, there is much more clarity in the team.”

“Players like Pratika and Richa are contributing, Jemimah has always been contributing, and Smriti and Harman are there too. There is a very strong message for opponents that this is not a side you can easily scare away by making 250 runs,” said Sushma on JioHotstar.

Given their current form, India are among the strong contenders to win the 2025 edition, and a World Cup victory on home soil could significantly boost the profile of women’s cricket in the country. India will begin their World Cup campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.

India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana emphasised the significance of role clarity and preparation in the team’s recent success. “I play as a bowling all-rounder in the team, and there is a lot of clarity about which position you will bat at and which overs you are going to bowl.”

“In all the series and matches played in the past, I have done the same preparation. Even in the camps, I have maintained the same clarity. Sticking to your strengths helps everybody. Yes, you put in variations and learn, but at the end of the day, your strength is what gives you success,” she said.

