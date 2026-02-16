Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel'

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's highly rated directors Thiagarajan Kumararaja's eagerly awaited next film, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty in the lead, has been titled 'Pocket Novel', its makers announced on Monday.

Tyler Durden and King Fist (TDKF), the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the title poster and also announce the commencement of the film's shooting on Monday.

It wrote, "Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s #POCKETNOVEL. Shoot Begins!"

Needless to say, the announcement from the makers has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

The title poster shows a man having a free fall into what appears to be a crevice with an open suitcase from which notes appear to be flying out following suit. At the bottom of the poster appears the sketch of an individual who resembles Vijay Sethupathi. This person's image is seen sporting a worried look, even as he is seen looking up.

Sources in the unit of the film told IANS that the film's shoot had begun with a simple pooja ceremony at Vadapalani in the city.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty, who will be seen playing the lead, the film will also feature versatile actor Kishore in a pivotal role.

The film boasts of an exceptionally brilliant technical team. It has none other Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja scoring its music and will have one of India's finest cinematographers Nirav Shah behind the lens.

Interestingly, the story and screenplay of this film is by director Andrew Louis, who is known for his work in Kolaigaran and the web series Vadandhi. Editing for the film is by Sathyaraj Natarajan and costumes are to be designed by S D Ezhilmathy.

Yugabharathi is to pen the lyrics for the songs in this film while Tapas Nayak has been roped in as the film's sound designer.

--

IANS

mkr/