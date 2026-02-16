February 16, 2026 9:21 PM हिंदी

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel'

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel' (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's highly rated directors Thiagarajan Kumararaja's eagerly awaited next film, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty in the lead, has been titled 'Pocket Novel', its makers announced on Monday.

Tyler Durden and King Fist (TDKF), the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the title poster and also announce the commencement of the film's shooting on Monday.

It wrote, "Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s #POCKETNOVEL. Shoot Begins!"

Needless to say, the announcement from the makers has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

The title poster shows a man having a free fall into what appears to be a crevice with an open suitcase from which notes appear to be flying out following suit. At the bottom of the poster appears the sketch of an individual who resembles Vijay Sethupathi. This person's image is seen sporting a worried look, even as he is seen looking up.

Sources in the unit of the film told IANS that the film's shoot had begun with a simple pooja ceremony at Vadapalani in the city.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty, who will be seen playing the lead, the film will also feature versatile actor Kishore in a pivotal role.

The film boasts of an exceptionally brilliant technical team. It has none other Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja scoring its music and will have one of India's finest cinematographers Nirav Shah behind the lens.

Interestingly, the story and screenplay of this film is by director Andrew Louis, who is known for his work in Kolaigaran and the web series Vadandhi. Editing for the film is by Sathyaraj Natarajan and costumes are to be designed by S D Ezhilmathy.

Yugabharathi is to pen the lyrics for the songs in this film while Tapas Nayak has been roped in as the film's sound designer.

--

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Clinical Sri Lanka restrict Australia to 181 in Kandy after Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head score fifties in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Clinical Sri Lanka halt Australia to 181 in Kandy after Marsh, Head fifties

T20 WC: First T20I fifty ‘long time coming’, says Jacks after POTM show powers England into Super Eights

T20 WC: First T20I fifty ‘long time coming’, says Jacks after POTM show powers England into Super Eights

Sunny Deol quips Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Sunny Deol jokes Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Sunil Grover, Harshdeep Kaur find a way to gossip through glass wall

Sunil Grover, Harshdeep Kaur find a way to gossip through glass wall

Balochistan unrest reflects longstanding failures of Pakistani authorities: Report (File image)

Balochistan unrest reflects longstanding failures of Pakistani authorities: Report

Harry Styles set to curate and perform at London’s Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles set to curate and perform at London’s Meltdown Festival

Karan Singh goes down to Daniel Michalski in three-set thriller; Sureshkumar reaches main draw of the 2026 Delhi Open at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22, on Monday. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Karan Singh goes down to Michalski in three-set thriller; Sureshkumar reaches main draw

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​ (Photo: Indian Grand Mufti)

PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel' (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel'