May 04, 2026 1:50 PM हिंदी

‘These last few days hard to put into words,’ says Prannoy on bronze medal run at Thomas Cup

‘These last few days hard to put into words,’ says Prannoy on bronze medal run at Thomas Cup

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Ace shuttler HS Prannoy reflected on India’s bronze medal finish at the Thomas Cup campaign, saying it will stay with him for a long time.

India made their first-ever Thomas Cup final appearance in 2022 and clinched a historic gold medal. But in the 2026 edition, the former champions fell to France, who made their first-ever Thomas Cup final, 3-0 in the semifinal to take the bronze medal home.

“This one stays with me. For a long long time. Not just the medal, but everything around it. The build up, the energy in the group, the belief we kept feeding each other. Those last few days… hard to put into words. Just pure emotion. Grateful for this. Truly,” Prannoy, who was part of 2022 winning team, wrote on X.

At this year’s tournament, India’s run came to an abrupt halt at the Forum Horsens, where a depleted side struggled to match a clinical French unit that scripted history by reaching their maiden final. The absence of Lakshya Sen, who was ruled out with an elbow injury ahead of the semifinal, proved a significant blow to India’s chances.

Ayush Shetty, stepping up as the first singles player, went down to world No. 4 Christo Popov 11-21, 9-21 as France took an early lead. Srikanth Kidambi then battled hard against World No. 10 Alex Lanier but fell short 16-21, 18-21, leaving India on the brink.

Prannoy, entrusted with keeping India’s hopes alive, fought valiantly in the third singles against World No. 17 Toma Junior Popov. Despite a spirited effort, he lost 19-21, 16-21 as France sealed a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

India’s journey to the semifinals had already secured them a podium finish, marking only the second time they reached the last four in Thomas Cup history, after their historic title triumph in 2022.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

India to get AI-powered orbital data centre satellite by Pixxel, Sarvam

India to get AI-powered orbital data centre satellite by Pixxel, Sarvam

‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed! (Photo Credit: UV Creations/X)

Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed!

Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

India real estate transaction volume touch $1.7 billion in Q1 2026

India real estate transaction volume touched $1.7 billion in Q1 2026

Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see! (Photo Credit: Vijay/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see!

India outpaces China, draws strong global inflows: Report

India outpaces China, draws strong global inflows: Report

Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body

Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body