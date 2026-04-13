Trinamool's footprint in every corruption case in Bengal; people ready to oust it, says Amit Shah

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress on Monday, saying its leaders are linked to all the corruption cases in West Bengal.

“From cash-for-query to cash-for-job, from cattle smuggling to coal smuggling, from PDS scam to illegal land grabbing -- name any field of corruption, and you will find the footprints of Trinamool Congress leaders there. The people are frustrated by this misrule, and hence they are determined to bring a change in the system through the Assembly polls in the state,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Speaking on the occasion, he once again said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal after the polls, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be in force in the state at any cost. “We will stop the prevailing system, where some persons are in four matrimonial relationships simultaneously,” the Union Home Minister said.

He also targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that it was a matter of shame that, despite being a woman chief minister, she cannot ensure the safety of women and instead advises them not to step out on the roads at night.

“But if we come to power in West Bengal this time, we will ensure that the women can move around in their two-wheelers even at 1 a.m. There will be no events like the R.G. Kar rape murder, no rape at Kasba Law College, and Durgapur Medical College. Women will be safe in West Bengal under our rule,” the Union Home Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also cautioned that the anti-social elements of Trinamool Congress will be dealt with severely if they try to disrupt the polling processes on April 23 and April 29. “My advice to them is that they should remain within their houses on the polling days. Otherwise, from May 5, we will hunt out each of them and send them behind bars,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said the enthusiasm of the people at the Birbhum Bolpur public meeting was "telling us that Trinmaool Congress is on its way out".

--IANS

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