Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their historic medal haul at the World Para-Athletics Championships, held here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 23 to October 5, saying their "success will inspire several people."

For the first time, host India pocketed a record 22 medals, including six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze, their best performance to date. In previous world championships, India had won nine medals at Dubai 2019, ten at Paris 2023, and 17 at Kobe 2024.

"A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year’s World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals," PM Modi shared on X.

"Congrats to our athletes. Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours," the post read.

By hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, India have entered a realm typically reserved for elite and established organisers. The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has seen the participation of more than 2200 athletes from over 100 nations competing in 186 medal events.

"Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament," the post read further.

The improvement in the performance of Indian para athletes clearly reflects the government’s support for them. At WPAC 2025, 15 athletes from the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme and one from the Khelo India programme finished among the medal winners. A total of 23 TOPS group athletes and 22 Khelo India athletes competed at WPAC 2025.

