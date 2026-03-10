March 10, 2026 3:17 AM हिंदी

Doja Cat slams Timothee Chalamet over his remarks on ballet and opera

Doja Cat slams Timothee Chalamet over his remarks on ballet and opera (Photo: Doja Cat/ Instagram)

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Rapper Doja Cat is not really pleased with actor Timothee Chalamet. The rapper thinks that the actor has a lot to learn.

The 30-year-old rapper took to TikTok to respond to the 30-year-old Oscar-nominated star’s controversial comments, saying “no one cares” about ballet and opera, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the clip, which was subsequently deleted from TikTok, the rapper appeared to be getting ready while wrapped in a towel.

“Hey, by the way, opera is 400 years old, ballet is 500 years old”, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said. “Somebody named Tim-oh-tay Cha-lam-et had the nerve, big guy, by the way, had the nerve to say, on camera, that nobody cares about it”.

As per ‘People’, the Grammy-winning artiste went on to highlight the etiquette and respect surrounding ballet and opera.

“I’m sure you can walk into an opera theater right now, seats will be filled out and nobody’s saying a word as the performance is going because everybody has that much respect for it”, she said. “There is an etiquette around opera. There is etiquette around ballet. It is amazing. It’s an amazing theater medium. It’s f****** beautiful and people go there everyday to the dance studio”.

Referencing Chalamet’s comments about the performing arts mediums struggling, Doja Cat added, “It doesn’t matter if the industry is having a tough time at any time, which a lot of industries have a tough time. Your industry has a tough time, my industry has a tough time. Doesn’t mean people don’t care about it. People care. The dancers care, the singers care, the audience cares. There’s still an audience”.

She concluded with a message for Chalamet, saying, “People give a f***. You show up in a nice outfit. You sit the f*** down and shut the f*** up. That’s the usual etiquette around those things. Maybe learn something from that”.

Chalamet has been under fire since his February 24 comments went viral with former co-star Matthew McConaughey.

