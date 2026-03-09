BCCI congratulates Team India on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Team India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India secured a resounding 96-run victory in the summit clash to lift the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

India’s triumph marks a historic achievement as the team successfully defends the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, becoming the first side in the history of the tournament to retain the trophy. The victory also carries special significance as India become the first nation to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil, making the occasion even more memorable for millions of fans.

Led superbly by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team displayed a brand of fearless and dynamic cricket throughout the tournament. Combining explosive batting, disciplined bowling and outstanding fielding, the team maintained consistency across all phases of the competition and rose to the occasion in the most demanding moments.

The BCCI also appreciated head coach Gautam Gambhir and the entire support staff for their leadership, planning and preparation that helped shape a confident and well-balanced side capable of performing under pressure.

“The Board also commends the Men’s Selection Committee for identifying and backing a group of players who combined experience with youthful energy, resulting in a formidable squad that delivered on the biggest stage. The BCCI also thanks all its affiliated State Associations for their continued contribution in helping achieve this vision,” BCC said in a statement.

Congratulating the team, BCCI president Mithun Manhas said, “Winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation. To defend the title and achieve this feat on home soil makes it even more special. The team played outstanding cricket throughout the tournament under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. I congratulate every member of the squad, the coaching staff and the selectors for this remarkable accomplishment.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated, “Indian cricket is currently in its golden phase. India hosted two major ICC events — the ICC Women’s World Cup last year and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — and to emerge champions in both is simply remarkable. This success is also a reflection of the strong foundations laid over the years through progressive planning and vision. The contributions of Mr Jay Shah during his tenure in strengthening Indian cricket’s structures and global standing have played a significant role in shaping this era of excellence. Kudos to Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his fearless group, the team management led by Gautam Gambhir and the selectors for building a balanced side capable of excelling on the world stage yet again."

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president, BCCI, said, “This victory is the result of collective effort, meticulous preparation and the commitment shown by the players and support staff throughout the tournament. The team has displayed remarkable composure and confidence in high-pressure situations, a hallmark of champion sides. To win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in front of our home fans makes the moment even more special and memorable. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of ICC Chair Mr Jay Shah, whose strong leadership continues to strengthen the global growth of the game. We thank the ICC for organising such a wonderful tournament that showcased the very best of T20 cricket. This triumph will remain a historic milestone for Indian cricket and a source of immense pride for the entire nation.”

