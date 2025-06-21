The World's Best winner Lydian Nadhaswaram to release 'The Thirukkural 1330 – Musical Ethos' on September 6

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Lydian Nadhaswaram, who wowed the world and made India proud by winning the CBS talent show, The World's Best, in 2019, on the occasion of the World Music Day on Saturday announced that his eagerly awaited project, 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos' would release on September 6 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, the young musical genius wrote, "Happy World Music Day! Celebrating music with a glimpse into one of the most meaningful projects of my life 'THE THIRUKKURAL 1330 – Musical Ethos' Chapter 1 - India. Releasing September 6, 2025. Venue, release format, and full details will be announced soon. More updates on the way!"

He also went on to say, "This project features 1000+ voices, spanning across genres from all over the world, along with a few new musical styles born along the way — all woven together to bring the immortal words of Thiruvalluvar into sound, along with their meanings."

The Thirukkuṟaḷ, a classic Tamil language text containing 1,330 short couplets called Kurals, is hailed as one of the greatest literary creations around the world. Each of the Kurals is made up of seven words. The book, which contains teachings on virtues, wealth and love, is recognised for its universality and secular nature. Now, Lydian's attempt to present the contents of this book in musical format is eagerly awaited.

It may be recalled that Lydian happens to be the one and only student of ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, who recently created history by becoming the first Indian to present a western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London in March this year.

Lydian, who hails from Chennai, was just 17 years old when he appeared on 'The World's Best' on CBS in 2019. He won the show, earning a prize of one million dollars.

The youngster, who can play as many as 14 musical instruments including the drums, the tabla and the guitar, is known for his incredible piano playing skills.

