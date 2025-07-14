July 14, 2025 6:40 PM हिंदी

The trending version of Sonu Nigam's 'Dil Pe Chalai Churiya' with Raju Kalakar is out

Sonu Nigam, Dil Pe Chalai Churiya, Raju Kalakar

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The reboot version of Sonu Nigam's hit melody “Dil Pe Chalai Churiya” has been released by T-Series on Monday.

The vibrant music video features Raju Kalakar, Anjali Arora, Rajan, Rishabh, and Deepak, along with others.

Sharing the track with social media users, T-Series wrote on their official Instagram handle, "The song that already has it's place in your head and heart is out now #DilPeChalaiChuriya."

As soon as the song reached the audience, they were quick to share their views in the comment section.

One of the netizens wrote, "u guys just spoiled a perfect nostalgic song".

Another once shared, "Respect for T series for getting the original artist in the song also."

The third comment read, "Nice talent but song looks like some low bdgt bihari album song".

On Friday, T-Series made the video announcement through a social media post.

Hinting at a special collaboration between Sonu Nigam and Raju Kalakar, T-Series dropped a clip of the two together on IG. While Sonu Nigam hummed the popular track, Raju Kalalar accompanied him with his unique musical instrument - the two broken stones.

"You’ve been humming it… now get ready to hear it like never before. Something special is dropping this Monday!," the post was captioned.

The original rendition of “Dil Pe Chalai Churiya” was a part of the 1995 release "Bewafa Sanam", directed by Gulshan Kumar.

Recently, a video of Raju Kalakar took the internet by storm. He used two stones to share his version of "Dil Pe Chalai Churiyan" while the original song was heard in the backdrop.

The song soon turned into a social media phenomenon with countless Reels and Shorts appearing on the internet.

The trending version of “Dil Pe Chalai Churiya” is now streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel, along with all other major music platforms.

--IANS

pm/

