'The time on the sidelines gave me the opportunity to prepare physically & mentally': Shedge

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Suryansh Shedge reflected on his journey to the playing XI and said the time he spent on the sidelines benefitted him in getting prepared physically and mentally.

Shedge was exceptional on a wicket that offered variable bounce and tested every batter who walked out to the middle against Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening. He walked out at No. 6 with PBKS 36/4 in the seventh over. It became 47/5 soon after when Shreyas Iyer fell.

Then, Shedge stitched together a 79-run stand off just 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis and went on to score 57 off 29 deliveries at a strike rate of 196.55, striking 3 fours and 5 sixes, and gave PBKS the best possible chance of posting a competitive total.

"I wouldn't say I was waiting; I was preparing. The time on the sidelines benefitted me and it gave me the opportunity to prepare physically and mentally. Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer have consistently told me the same thing too: when the opportunity arrives, you must be ready to take it with both hands. That is what I tried to do," said Shedge in the post-match presser.

On a surface where scoring runs was far from straightforward, Shedge's approach stood apart. "My only intention was to spend as much time at the crease as possible, and I think that made things easier as I progressed through the innings," he explained. "On such wickets, a batter has to take time to settle before playing expansive shots. Targeting 240 or 250 on this track was never realistic, the double-paced surface simply did not allow it.”

Punjab Kings posted 163, and while the total proved just short, Shedge was clear-eyed about the effort the team put in. "Perhaps we could have scored 20 to 25 more runs, but I still believe 163 was a fighting total. We gave everything we had, and there are many positives to take from this game.”

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh was outstanding, conceding just 24 runs in 4 overs at an impressive economy rate of 6.00 and picking up 2 wickets to keep Punjab Kings in the contest deep into the chase. Vijaykumar Vyshak was equally impressive, taking the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Sai Sudarshan while conceding just 31 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of just 7.75.

Shedge credited deliberate planning for Vyshak’s effectiveness. "Just before the powerplay ended, our bowling coach sent a message to Vyshak to bowl at that hard length, and you could see how well he bowled after receiving that message."

PBKS remain at the top of the standings with 13 points from nine matches, despite a four-wicket defeat to GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Punjab Kings will next travel to face Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home on May 6, looking to return to winning ways and build on their lead at the top of the table.

--IANS

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