China’s growing investment in African ports raises sovereignty risks: Report

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) China’s growing investments in African ports undermine the sovereignty of African nations and are being repurposed for military and intelligence uses, a new report has said.

As China invested $50 billion in African port infrastructure since 2013, the report from the US-based ADF (Africa Defense Forum) said these investments are part of the Belt and Road Initiative, which include port enhancements and improvements to railways and industrial zones.

China is financing, constructing, equity stakes in or operating nearly 78 trade ports across 32 African countries, it added.

While such investments have boosted trade with China, analysts said many deals lack transparency and burden governments with heavy debt obligations and long‑term operational dependencies.

"African ports are increasingly using Chinese automation and artificial intelligence systems that require ongoing financial commitments to maintain," the report said.

The report cited Paul Nantulya, a researcher at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, who warned that reliance on Chinese technical support could cost African nations billions of dollars in future.

He said lack of public access to agreements and weak oversight has raised concerns that Chinese firms could gain influence over strategically important infrastructure through equity participation, long-term leases, or operational management agreements.

Kenya’s Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railway which was touted as an economic boon for East Africa, stretching from Mombasa and Nairobi all the way to Uganda now have the end of line unused in a cornfield 468 kilometers short of the Ugandan border.

On average, Kenya spends over $1 billion per year to service its railway debt to China, its biggest external debt holder.

The report mentioned an Italian digital newspaper report that China is possibly using African ports for military purposes, noting a significant uptick in port calls by Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Djibouti’s Chinese-developed Doraleh Port was converted into China’s first overseas military base in 2017.

—IANS

aar/ag