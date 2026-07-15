Meaningful contribution: Palestine welcomes India's new development projects for Gaza

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Palestine on Wednesday warmly welcomed India's announcement to establish three major development projects for the people in Gaza, including a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre, and a Vocational Training Institute.

According to the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi, India's commitment to establishing a Speciality Hospital and an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre will make a "meaningful contribution" to strengthening healthcare services and supporting the rehabilitation of those most severely affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

It added that the establishment of a Vocational Training Institute represents an investment in the future of the Palestinian people by helping equip youngsters with the skills necessary to rebuild their communities and economy after the immense destruction caused by the war.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar made this announcement during the launch of India's campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (2028–2029), following India's commitments at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels.

Stressing the significance of the announcement, the Embassy said that it comes at a time when the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, continue to "endure one of the gravest humanitarian catastrophes of our time".

"Gaza's healthcare system has been systematically devastated. Hospitals and medical facilities have been destroyed or rendered inoperable, healthcare workers have been killed, injured, or detained, essential medicines and medical supplies remain critically scarce, and hundreds of thousands of civilians continue to suffer without access to adequate healthcare," it added.

At the same time, the mission said, thousands of Palestinians who have lost limbs are in urgent need of rehabilitation, prosthetic services, and long-term medical care.

The Embassy also welcomed India's reaffirmation of its principled and longstanding position in support of a negotiated two-State solution, with the State of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security.

It also appreciated India's support for the State of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations, as well as its continued humanitarian and development partnership with the Palestinian people.

The mission expressed its sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of India for their "continued friendship, humanitarian support, and steadfast commitment to peace, justice, international law, and the two-State solution".

--IANS

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