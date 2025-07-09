'The Spongebob: Search for Squarepants' trailer takes the Bikini Bottom Gang on a new adventure

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming live-action animated adventure comedy, "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants" have unveiled the exciting trailer of the drama on Wednesday.

The drama will share SpongeBob's new adventures as he is adamant about proving his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate.

Based on the beloved series "SpongeBob SquarePants" - the cartoon launched by Nickelodeon back in 1999, the film has been created by Stephen Hillenburg. This is the latest theatrical film based on the series after the 2020 release "Sponge on the Run", and the 'Sponge Out of Water” in 2015. The latter opened to $55 million at the box office.

While the original show was in 2D animation, "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants" is in 3D.

Derek Drymon has directed the drama that will feature an impressive voice cast comprising Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill, along with others.

The film is executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary, with Lisa Stewart, p.g.a., Pam Brady, and Aaron Dem as producers.

While Marc Ceccarelli, Kaz, and Pam Brady have penned the story of "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants", Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman have provided the screenplay.

The music for the drama has been composed by John Debney.

The work on "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants" began in February 2022 with Drymon coming on board as the director in April 2023.

Presented by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies in association with Domain Entertainment and MRC, "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants" is likely to reach the Indian cinema halls this December.

--IANS

pm/