Jessica Alba had a blast being a part of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, who was one of the surprise celebrities partying on stage in Bad Bunny‘s casita during the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marked the occasion a day later with a video montage.

The video montage chronicled her cameo experience alongside fellow casita dancers Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alex Earle, Cardi B and others, reports ‘Variety’.

She wrote in the caption, “What an honor to be part of such an extraordinary moment in history. Joy you could feel. Pride you could see. Yesterday was bigger than a performance. It was Dignity. Inclusion. Unity. Representation. And Love”.

“Benito ‘Bad Bunny’ tells stories rooted in his culture, his people, and his truth – and yesterday, those stories were centered on one of the biggest stages in the world. Watching him honor the diversity of our community gave me full body chills and was so emotional. Some of the most meaningful moments don’t need explanation or translation, you just feel them. For me, yesterday was about joy, fully living inside it. Because when culture is honored instead of erased, when people are seen instead of sidelined, we become one”, she shared.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress concluded by channeling Bad Bunny’s final message during his Super Bowl performance.

She added, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show was a star-studded affair. Not only did he pack his casita with famous faces, but he also invited Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to sing during the performance. Lady Gaga did a salsa-infused version of her 2024 hit ‘Die With a Smile’ after a real-life couple got married during the show.

“It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show”, Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram after the game ended. “Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world”.

