Delhi: Man dies after falling into open sewer in Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Days after the Janakpuri incident, a man died after falling into an open sewer in north-west Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday, police officials said.

According to initial information, the sewer lid was left open.

The incident occurred on Monday.

Begumpur Police Station received information about the matter at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot, officials added.

The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar, a labourer from Bihar's Samastipur and was aged around 32-years.

The tragic accident occurred due to the open sewer, resulting in the loss of his life, officials said.

Local residents said another person was present with the victim at the time of the incident.

However, he did not inform anyone initially.

When the search for the missing man began, he finally disclosed the incident following which the police were alerted.

Officials from various concerned departments later reached the spot.

Local residents alleged gross negligence on the part of the authorities.

Local advocate Tejpal Yadav told IANS that the two friends worked as labourers.

One of them fell into the sewer, which had been left uncovered.

He added that none of the nearby sewers had lids at the time.

After the incident, sewer covers were hurriedly installed.

Advocate Yadav said that when he arrived around 7 p.m., Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials were already present, bringing sewer lids and placing them.

He became suspicious when he noticed private tankers at the site and questioned the DDA officials.

When he called the emergency helpline '112', he learned that no department had officially been informed about the incident.

The wife and children of the deceased victim did not live in Delhi. He had planned to return to his native village soon.

A local resident said that children often play in the area, the road connects to the colony, and none of the sewers had covers.

After this fatal incident, residents warned that more accidents could occur if the issue is not addressed urgently.

The latest death has once again drawn attention to safety failures around open drains and construction sites in the capital, especially in the wake of the recent Janakpuri tragedy.

In that case, Kamal Dhyani, an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of HDFC Bank, died after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board for sewer work. The site was allegedly left inadequately secured at the time of the accident.

