'The risk was way too high': Ben Stokes opens up on shoulder injury ruling him out of Oval Test

London, July 30 (IANS) England captain Ben Stokes has ruled himself out of the series-deciding fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at The Oval, citing a shoulder injury that he said was “too big a risk” to aggravate.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who has been England’s talisman throughout the gripping four-match series, announced on the eve of the final Test, confirming that vice-captain Ollie Pope would lead the team in his absence.

“Disappointed to not finish the series. I have a decent tear in the muscle I can’t pronounce,” Stokes said in the pre-match press conference. “I came down here this morning trying to find ways just to contribute to the batting. After discussions with the medical team, it was decided. The risk was way too high. I wouldn't have expected anyone else in my place to risk this as well.”

Stokes has been central to England’s fight in the series, earning Player of the Match awards at both Lord’s and Old Trafford. Across four Tests, he scored 304 runs at an average of 43.42 and took 17 wickets, including a match-defining five-for. His absence will undoubtedly be a major blow, but he threw his weight behind the team.

“One man doesn't win or lose you a game. Whether I'm playing or not, it doesn't mean we'll win or lose. There are other players who are capable,” he said.

Stokes also acknowledged the demanding nature of the series, both physically and mentally. He revealed that he has bowled 140 overs across the four Tests — the most he’s bowled in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes.

“It’s been a big toll on the body. Physically, it’s tiring, but the mental side too. Tough, gruelling series but a test of character and physicality. The way both teams have fought shows how much the format means for India and England.”

He was particularly vocal about the inconsistent scheduling.

“The gaps between games could have been better. There were gaps of 8–9 days between matches and then 3–4 days as well. You could make it a 4–5 days gap between matches, maybe, so there's that consistency. It's been tough for both teams — a lot of overs bowled, a lot of time spent on the field,” he noted.

Stokes said he would begin his rehabilitation process with an eye on England’s winter schedule. “I was going to put my feet up anyway after the series, so it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Stokes also addressed the controversy that erupted during the closing moments of the drawn fourth Test in Manchester. On Day Five, he had offered a handshake to India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar with the game heading towards a draw. But the Indian duo, both nearing centuries, declined the gesture and opted to bat on. A visibly irked Stokes was heard asking Jadeja, “Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?”

Now, the England skipper says it’s time to move on. “I understand why Jadeja and Sundar wanted to get their 100s, but I was not going to bowl my bowlers. We are over it, India are over it. Let’s not focus on those 20 minutes; it has been a great series,” he said.

“Jadeja and Washington played really well to get the game to that point, and it's understandable why they wanted the centuries. We've moved on and hope India moves on from that twenty minutes.”

When asked about the viral altercation between India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Oval ground staff earlier in the week, Stokes kept his response brief: “I don’t know, I wasn’t here.”

The series heads to a climactic conclusion on July 31 with England leading 2-1.

--IANS

hs/bsk/