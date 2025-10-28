‘The Modi Story: Reflections on Leadership and Life’ goes on sale, maps PM Modi’s public life of 5 decades

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) ‘The Modi Story: Reflections on Leadership and Life’ - an elaborate and intensive guide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey over the past five decades, went on sale on a leading e-commerce portal on Tuesday.

The book, authored by Akhilesh Mishra, a leading think tank and the CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, has delved deep into the ideals and values that shaped PM Modi’s public life over the past five decades and also borrows extensively from 15,000 voices and rare anecdotes.

The book offers valuable insights into the values of empathy, service and institution-building that defined PM Modi’s leadership all these years and gives glimpses into his spirit of service, empathy and spirituality.

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation shared a first look at the book, saying, “Drawing from 15,000 voices and rare recollections, this book provides a unique perspective on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, his approach to governance, institution-building, and engagement with the world.”

The book, modestly priced and in paperback form, is understood to have gathered inputs from at least 15,000 voices — including PM Modi’s friends, colleagues, teachers, mentors – thereby bringing a new opportunity for his well-wishers to learn about the lesser-known aspects of him.

The book hopes to serve as a guiding light for today’s youths as well as leaders of tomorrow on how to set a clear mission for oneself, build capable teams and stay grounded while pursuing ambitious goals for society.

Besides this, Words of Work and Will: Select Quotes of Narendra Modi, another volume, has also gone on sale, evincing loads of curiosity and excitement among the readers, particularly because of his quotable quotes and one-liners.

It is a pocket-sized handbook, having collated quotes of PM Modi over the years and will serve as a source of motivation for the students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders of tomorrow.

--IANS

mr/dan