Anirudh releases title, first look of Pari Elavazhagan-starrer 'Anbe Diana'

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Anirudh on Wednesday released the title and first look poster of director and actor Pari Elavazhagan's upcoming film, 'Anbe Diana', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines to release the title and the first look poster, Anirudh wrote, "Happy to release the FIRST LOOK of #AnbeDiana. My best wishes to the entire team @PariElavazaghan @RamyaRanganathn @bharathsankar12 @MillionOffl @Yuvrajganesan @Neo_Castle_."

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and Neo Castle Creations, 'Anbe Diana' not only has Pari Elavazhagan directing it but also playing the film's lead. For the unaware, Pari Elavazhagan is best known for having directed and acted in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Jama'.

Playing the lead along with Pari Elavazhagan in 'Anbe Diana' is Ramya Ranganathan, who is best known for her work in the youthful entertainer 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', which was directed by actor Dhanush.

The first look poster of the film features Pari Elavazhagan, dressed like a groom, with a frown on his face and a bloodied shirt standing next to Ramya Ranganathan, who is dressed like a bride. She is seen sporting a sweet smile and holding his arm. The couple is surrounded by their relatives who seem to be having a heated exchange of words. It is evident that the film will be a funny and romantic entertainer that will revolve around the lead pair.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. The film is the seventh production of Million Dollar Studios, a production house that has only been churning out superhits such as 'Good Night', 'Lover' and 'Tourist Family'.

That apart, this film will mark the return of actress Roja to the big screen in Tamil cinema. Roja, after a long gap, is to make a re-entry in Tamil cinema with a full-length role in this film.

Sources close to the unit of the film disclosed that the team had only recently wrapped up shooting. The entire film was shot in Perambur region of Chennai, the sources added and pointed out that post production work was progressing at a brisk pace.

On the technical front, the film has music by 'Mandela' and 'Maaveeran' fame music composer Bharath Shankar and cinematography by 'Aruvi' and 'Sakthi Thirumagan' fame cinematographer Shelly Calist . Mahendran has handled the art direction for the film and editing is by Partha MA. The lyrics were written by Mohanrajan, Muthamizh and Bhagyam Shankar.

