72nd Sr Men’s National C’ships: ‘The quality on day 1 of the tournament proves kabaddi’s growth,’ says Rakesh Kumar

Vadodara, Feb 25 (IANS) The 72nd Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship is happening now at the Sama Indoor Stadium in Vadodara. While it provides an important stage for emerging players to display their skills, it also highlights India’s increasing strength and depth in the sport.

After the opening day, Rakesh Kumar, a selector appointed by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), shared his positive assessment of the overall quality displayed.

“The team performances on the first day have been very encouraging. Experienced players who feature regularly in the Pro Kabaddi League and a large number of young players are doing well at the Nationals,” the selector said.

“Haryana is looking very strong with players like Ayan and Vijay Malik in their lineup. Railways and Services are naturally strong teams, but what stood out was how well other teams compete,” he noted.

“Vidarbha played exceptionally well against Uttar Pradesh and were even leading at one stage before losing in the final minutes. Gujarat’s win over Punjab was also impressive. These performances show how much kabaddi has grown across the country,” he added.

“The credit for this growth goes to the Pro Kabaddi League and the federation for conducting events in India and abroad. This ecosystem has encouraged young athletes to take up kabaddi with great enthusiasm,” he said.

Several young players have already attracted the interest of selectors. “We saw many promising youngsters in action. Nitesh Kumar, who plays for Tamil Thalaivas, performed very well. There are two players from Vidarbha who stood out, and even teams like Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh were impressive,” the selector observed.

The selector highlighted the significance of domestic tournaments in developing talent, emphasizing the role of Nationals in career shaping.

“Tournaments like the Senior and Junior Nationals play a crucial role in a player’s journey. Junior Nationals help players earn opportunities in the PKL and the New Young Players’ programmes, while Senior Nationals offer not just exposure, but also career security through certificates, medals and eligibility for government and services jobs,” he explained.

The 72nd Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championship, with 29 teams and approximately 400 players, will be held in Vadodara until February 27.

