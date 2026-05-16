May 16, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

'The mission is complete’: Robert Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit at the end of season

'The mission is complete’: Robert Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit at the end of season. Photo credit- Robert Lewandowski Instagram

Barcelona, May 16 (IANS) La Liga champions Barcelona have been dealt a blow as their striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed his exit at the end of the season when his contract with the Spanish giant expires. The striker is set to depart after winning three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups with the Catalan giants following his move from Bayern in the summer of 2022.

Lewandowski took on the responsibility of leading the attack soon after his arrival and quickly became the team’s main reference point up front. In total, he is leaving the club with 119 goals in 191 appearances, making him the team’s 14th-highest goalscorer of all time.

The 37-year-old penned down an emotional message for his fans as he departs after a glorious stay at Camp Nou.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days," Lewandowski wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barca is back where it belongs,” he added.

Barcelona also thanked Lewandowski with a special post on X. “Came as a star. Leaves as legend.Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every battle, and every magic moment wearing these colours. Culer forever,” The club wrote.

Born in Warsaw on August 21, 1988, Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barca following a glittering career in European football. He wasted little time proving his worth. In his very first season, he played a key role in Barça winning both La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in 2022/23. Across all competitions, he scored 33 goals in 46 matches and claimed the Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

--IANS

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