May 16, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Vijay retains home, administration as Tamil Nadu govt finalises portfolio allocation

Vijay retains home, administration as Tamil Nadu govt finalises portfolio allocation

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has retained key departments including Home, Public Administration and Police, as the newly formed government formally completed the allocation of portfolios among ministers sworn in on May 10, marking an important administrative step in the functioning of the state’s new government.

The portfolio allocation was approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following recommendations made by the Chief Minister.

The announcement comes less than a week after Vijay and his Council of Ministers assumed office, with the new administration now moving towards establishing its governance structure and policy priorities.

The allocation reflects the government’s emphasis on maintaining direct control over core administrative and law-and-order matters while distributing development and sector-specific responsibilities among cabinet colleagues.

As Chief Minister, Vijay will oversee a broad range of departments, including Public Administration, Police, Home Affairs, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Children’s Welfare, welfare of senior citizens and differently abled persons, as well as Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply.

The decision places some of the state’s most influential departments directly under his supervision.

N. Anand has been entrusted with Rural Development and Water Resources, including irrigation projects and poverty alleviation programmes.

Aadhav Arjuna will head Public Works and Sports Development, while Dr K.G. Arunraj has been assigned Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

Senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan has taken charge of Finance, along with pensions and pension allowances. P. Venkataramanan has been given Food and Civil Supplies, while R. Nirmalkumar will handle Energy Resources and Law, including electricity, courts, prisons and legislative affairs.

Rajmohan has been assigned School Education, Tamil Development and Information and Publicity, while Dr T.K. Prabhu will oversee Natural Resources and mining-related sectors.

Industries and Investment Promotion portfolios have been entrusted to Selvi S. Keerthana, the youngest member of the cabinet.

With the portfolio distribution now finalised, the Vijay government is expected to shift focus towards policy implementation, administrative restructuring and preparations for its first full-fledged Assembly session.

--IANS

aal/uk

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh migration crisis worsens amid weak internal policies, economic hardships: Report (File image)

Bangladesh migration crisis worsens amid weak internal policies, economic hardships: Report

Report exposes Pakistan's fragile and under-resourced police system

Report exposes Pakistan's fragile and under-resourced police system

‘We can’t win competitions being this inconsistent,’ says Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ian Bell ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2026: ‘We can’t win competitions being this inconsistent,’ says DC assistant coach Bell

Failure to recognise 1971 Bangladesh genocide by Pakistan undermines justice: Report (File Image)

Failure to recognise 1971 Bangladesh genocide by Pakistan undermines justice: Report

Court praises ED's handling of Robert Vadra's money laundering case; grants him pre-arrest bail

Court praises ED's handling of Robert Vadra's money laundering case; grants him pre-arrest bail

Debutant Serto Worneilen Kom's late magic ensures Bengaluru FC finish season with a victory over Chennaiyin Fc at the Marina Arena on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Debutant’s late magic ensures Bengaluru FC finish season with victory

Aniz drops his latest single '210' featuring Nikkesha

Aniz drops his latest single '210' featuring Nikkesha

PM Modi meets Dutch royals, holds talks on boosting India-Netherlands ties across key sectors

PM Modi meets Dutch royals, holds talks on boosting India-Netherlands ties across key sectors

Iran to soon unveil mechanism to manage Strait of Hormuz: Senior lawmaker (File Image)

Iran to soon unveil mechanism to manage Strait of Hormuz: Senior lawmaker

China's 'inward-facing' naval diplomacy reflects CCP's weakening grip on cadres, public (File image)

China's 'inward-facing' naval diplomacy reflects CCP's weakening grip on cadres, public