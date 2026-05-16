May 16, 2026 8:46 PM हिंदी

'He deserves a big farewell': Flick reacts to Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit

'He deserves a big farewell': Hansi Flick reacts to Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit at the end of the season. Photo credit: FC Barcelona/X

Barcelona, May 16 (IANS) FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick paid an emotional tribute to departing striker Robert Lewandowski and said the Polish star 'deserves a big farewell' after confirming he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Real Betis, Flick revealed that Lewandowski had already informed the squad about his decision and said it had been a privilege to coach the veteran striker.

“Lewandowski spoke to the squad and said his goodbyes. It’s been a great chapter for him, and he made that very clear. For me, it’s been a privilege to work with him because he’s a true professional,” Flick said during the pre-match press conference.

The German coach praised Lewandowski’s mentality, professionalism, and influence on younger players, calling him a role model within the squad.

“He’s a role model, which is why he’s still performing at this level. Now he wants a new challenge, and we respect that. He’s a great person, a great player, and a fantastic example for the younger players,” he added.

Flick also confirmed that Lewandowski will start in Sunday’s game against Betis, which will also be his final appearance in front of the Barcelona fans at Camp Nou.

“At Camp Nou, in front of our fans, he deserves a great farewell,” Flick said.

The Barcelona coach admitted that replacing Lewandowski’s goals and leadership will be a major challenge for the club moving forward.

“He’s scored so many goals for us. We’ll miss him a lot. Now it’s up to us to find a way to replace him in the future,” he said.

Lewandowski announced earlier on Saturday that he will leave Barcelona after four successful seasons in which he won three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. Across all competitions, he scored 33 goals in 46 matches and claimed the Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

--IANS

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