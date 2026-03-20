March 20, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

'The magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues': Sunil Gavaskar on IML Season 2

'The magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues', says Sunil Gavaskar on the upcoming Season 2 of the International Masters League (IML).

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Emphasising the lasting appeal of cricket’s legends, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said the second season of the International Masters League (IML) will look to build on the strong foundation laid by its debut edition while delivering an enhanced experience for fans.

The upcoming season of the T20 league is scheduled to be held from October 24 to November 14, 2026, with matches set to be played across Mumbai, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam. The tournament will once again bring together some of the biggest names in world cricket, offering fans a blend of nostalgia and competitive action.

Speaking about the return of the league, Gavaskar said, “Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans. As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament.”

The inaugural season proved to be a major success, with India Masters emerging as champions. It featured a star-studded line-up that included legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara, drawing significant attention from cricket fans across the globe.

In terms of viewership, the league made a strong impact, emerging as the second most-watched men’s T20 competition in India, with a reach of 246 million across television and OTT platforms.

Season 2 will once again feature six teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka. Matches will be staged at leading venues in the host cities, ensuring high-quality playing conditions and fan engagement.

Further details, including the full schedule, team rosters, and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming months as anticipation builds for the tournament’s return.

--IANS

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