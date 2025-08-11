August 11, 2025 7:47 PM हिंदी

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) American band The Lumineers is set to return to India with ‘The Automatic World Tour’. The band will perform in the National Capital on February 1, 2026.

Since its breakthrough with the self-titled debut album in 2012, the band has carved a distinct niche for themselves, pairing stripped-down instrumentation with raw, emotional lyricism. Their chart-topping debut single ‘Ho Hey’, which was a modern folk anthem, catapulted them into international acclaim, to heart-wrenching ballads like ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Stubborn Love’ and ‘Ophelia’, The Lumineers’ discography is a tapestry of honest storytelling and evocative lyricism.

The band will perform at Huda Ground, Delhi-NCR on February 1. The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, and will be a part of the band’s expansive world tour in support of their fifth studio album ‘Automatic’.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and firmly place India on the global live entertainment map. The Lumineers are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents and we’re excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground”.

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the band’s founding duo, have brought a soulful earnestness to their craft that resonates powerfully in a live setting. The India performance promises to carry the same emotional heft, unfolding beneath the open sky bringing the band’s signature brand of folk-rock that finds poetry in the ordinary and transcendence in simplicity.

With just one stop on the subcontinent, this is a singular opportunity for fans across the country to witness a band that has defined a generation of alternative folk.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer turns 20: 'No matter how tall you get, you’ll always be my little one'

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer turns 20: 'No matter how tall you get, you’ll always be my little one'

Two months after being shot, Colombia Presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies (File image)

Two months after being shot, Colombia Presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies

Shilpa Shetty commemorates 'Dhadkan' turning 25 in her unique way

Shilpa Shetty commemorates 'Dhadkan' turning 25 in her unique way

Nidhhi Agerwal trashes reports suggesting vehicle used by her for Bhimavaram store launch was sent by govt officials (Photo Credit: Nidhhi Agerwal X)

Nidhhi Agerwal trashes reports suggesting vehicle used by her for Bhimavaram store launch was sent by govt officials

Qualifying for the U20 Asian Cup was our only goal when we arrived in Myanmar, says Alexandersson (Credit: AIFF)

Qualifying for the U20 Asian Cup was our only goal when we arrived in Myanmar, says Alexandersson

Massive landslide kills seven in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (File image)

Massive landslide kills seven in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan

Kylie Jenner rings in 28th birthday with special dinner party by Kendall, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner rings in 28th birthday with special dinner party by Kendall, Hailey Bieber

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

Suniel Shetty turns 64: Athiya, Ahan & K L Rahul drop lovely birthday wishes

Suniel Shetty turns 64: Athiya, Ahan & K L Rahul drop lovely birthday wishes

IMEC holds potential to emerge as transformative initiative for Israel: Report

IMEC holds potential to emerge as transformative initiative for Israel: Report