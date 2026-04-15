The connected future: How realme is strengthening its portfolio

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) In today’s time brands are no longer only competing only on products, they are competing with each other on connected experiences.

Instead of focusing on isolated products, consumers are keen on a connected ecosystem where everything works together seamlessly. This is becoming particularly relevant amongst Indian consumers, who with rising digital adoption, higher disposable income has started to make tech ecosystems a lifestyle choice.

Brands today are no longer just selling standalone products, they are building connected ecosystems that simplify everyday life. By integrating multiple aspects into a seamless experience, they are not only addressing evolving consumer needs but also creating a sense of belonging and emotional connection that goes beyond functionality.

This is where AIoT, the coming together of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, starts to matter. What once sounded futuristic has become an everyday expectation, especially for Gen Z. People no longer look for just smart devices, rather they want devices that understand usage patterns, connect with each other, and fit naturally into their daily routines.

Similarly, realme has also adopted this model by focusing on a lot more than a product. The brand has built a product ecosystem for consumers, offering a seamless experience across devices keeping inter-connectivity in mind. Devices ranging from smartphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) to pads, realme has created a high-value product ecosystem worthy of your attention.

Recently launched TWS such as the realme Buds Clip offering all-day comfort and style put together with the power-packed realme Pad 3 make a perfect combination for a seamless work day. realme is also all set to expand its TWS segment with the realme buds T500 Pro, a compact and budget TWS with advanced noise cancellation and high-res audio quality which when coupled with a realme smartphone make for an ideal travel companion. The TWS segment has improved massively now to ensure offerings like the realme Buds T500 Pro that comes with 3 device connectivity in a compact form factor and EQ modes for personalisation.

As the lines between work, entertainment and lifestyle continue to blur, consumers are increasingly seeking devices that don’t just perform well individually, but work better together. realme’s growing smart ecosystem reflects this shift, offering an experience-first setup.

By integrating smartphones, audio devices, and tablets into a cohesive ecosystem, realme is not only enhancing convenience but also enabling smarter, more intuitive interactions across touchpoints. This interconnected approach ensures that users spend less time managing devices and more time enjoying them. realme’s growing AIoT portfolio reflects a larger shift in the industry. The focus is moving beyond standalone devices to building experiences that are connected, responsive, and easy to live with.

Looking ahead, the strength of any tech brand will lie in how seamlessly it can unify its offerings. With a clear focus on accessibility, design, and inter-device synergy, realme is positioning itself as a key player in building the connected future for India’s next generation of users.

--IANS

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