That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

London, Aug 5 (IANS) While the West Indies Champions narrowly missed out on a World Championship of Legends semifinal, the tournament ended on a powerful note with Chris Gayle opening up about the team’s journey, his plans and a possible dream reunion with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Gayle was quoted as saying, “Virat is a phenomenal player. We've spent some great time together both on and off the field. He is a true legend of the sport, and we miss him dearly in international cricket.”

Asked about a potential appearance by Kohli in the Legends League alongside him and AB de Villiers, Gayle added, “That would be something special. Fans would love that.”

Reflecting on WCL 2025, Gayle candidly admitted, “We made some mistakes this season that cost us a place in the semis. But we’ll be back stronger next year. This was a great experience, and the mission now is to come back with a bang in WCL 2026.”

Ajay Sethi, owner of the West Indies Champions, backed the sentiment, stating, “Wins and losses are part of the game. I’ll sit with Chris and plan new strategies for next season. Every edition teaches us something new, and we are committed to a serious title run in 2026.”

The two-week tournament in England ended with South Africa Champions lifting the trophy, thanks to AB de Villiers, who shone with a sensational century as South Africa Champions outplayed Pakistan Champions by nine wickets to clinch their maiden WCL title.

With the promise of a bigger, bolder return and hopes of a Kohli–Gayle–ABD reunion, WCL fans across the globe now have their eyes set on 2026. One thing is certain - the legends aren’t done yet.

--IANS

bc/ab

