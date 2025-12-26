December 26, 2025 8:54 PM हिंदी

Thalapathy Vijay welcomed with Silat performance in Malaysia ahead of 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Malaysia to attend the audio launch of his next "Jana Nayagan". He was accompanied by his mother and the music director of the drama, Anirudh Ravichander.

As he arrived in Malaysia, Vijay was given a warm and grand welcome, with a Silat performance, Malaysia’s national martial art, as a tribute to his presence and global popularity.

The traditional performance, which included music and some powerful moves, reflected Vijay’s strong bond with his admirers across countries.

Vijay, his mother, and Anirudh also received a warm welcome at the Kuala Lumpur airport. They were greeted by cultural dancers in beautiful multi-colored dresses performing folk dances. Vijay and Anirudh also greeted the dancers with smiles and their palms pressed together in a namaste.

For the unaware, "Jana Nayagan" will be Vijay's last release before he becomes a full-time politician with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The audio launch of this highly discussed drama is slated to take place on December 27 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, which enjoys a capacity of 85,000 people.

The event has been divided into two parts - "Thalapathy Thiruvizha", a tribute concert featuring 30 singers, and the actual audio launch, which will feature speeches from Vijay, director H Vinoth, along with the entire cast and crew of "Jana Nayagan".

Directed by H. Vinoth, the project enjoys a promising ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in significant roles, along with others.

The technical crew of the drama further includes Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer, and Pradeep E. Ragav as the editor.

Backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K. Narayana, "Jana Nayagan" is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal weekend.

