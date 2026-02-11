Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Thailand cricketer Natthakan Chantham said hosting the 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup in her home city of Bangkok represents a significant milestone for the sport in the country, following their disappointment at missing out on the T20 World Cup.

The eight-team tournament will happen from February 13-22, where Radha Yadav-led India 'A' enter as defending champions. Thailand competing in the competition on home soil is a scenario Natthakan describes as both special and motivating for the squad. "Playing a major tournament in Bangkok is very special for us. Thailand playing on home soil also gives us a quite strong sense of the price and responsibility.

“Of course, there is some pressure, but I see it's more of a motivation. The support from our home and ground will give us energy and we quite feel safe with play in our home ground. It quite reminds us why we play not just for ourselves, but quite like forward for the country," she told IANS in an exclusive interview, facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

Thailand failed to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup, a setback that prompted soul-searching within the camp. Natthakan, who has represented her country in 114 T20Is, said the team has used to see learning opportunities from that disappointment in Nepal.

"Missing now on the World Cup was disappointing, of course. But it was also an important moment of reflection for us. So we understood that we have to improve not only in skill, but in mindset, and awareness of the game. So we have to work on patience, staying clear minded and being in the present under pressure. So I think that experience has made us mentally stronger heading into this Asia Cup," she said.

Rather than focusing solely on results, Natthakan emphasized that Thailand's objectives for the tournament center on maintaining consistently high standards across all facets of the game. "Our goal is to compete with the strong teams. Also, we have kept a goal, which is to set the standards and show that Thailand can maintain a high standard in all three areas - fielding, bowling, and batting. More than the result, we want to demonstrate goals and maturity as a team," she said.

Drawing on her extensive international experience, Natthakan reflected on the mental adjustments required to compete against Asia's leading cricket nations. "Batting at the international level has taught me patience and adapting and you cannot rush. You need to have awareness of the situation and the control of your emotions.

“So I have learnt that building an innings is about reading the games and making decisions with clarity, not ego. So I have to play the inner game more than like the outside one," she said.

While Thailand will benefit from familiar conditions in Bangkok, Natthakan acknowledged that home advantage only goes so far at the international level. "The conditions in Bangkok can be warm and hot and sometimes challenging with humidity.

“We are familiar with these conditions and are quite used to it, which gives us some comfort. However, international cricket requires adapting, regardless of location," she said.

The tournament's presence in Thailand has already generated increased visibility for women's cricket in the country, according to Natthakan. "Hosting this Asia Cup is a significant milestone for women’s cricket in Thailand because we are seeing increased interest and support, especially from young players and families. It shows that women's cricket is growing and that gives us hope for the future as well," she said.

Asked about the gap between Thailand and Asia's top-ranked teams, Natthakan identified match experience under high-pressure situations as the crucial difference. "That gap is about high pressure match-like exposure. Top teams consistently compete at a higher level, which sharpens the decision making under pressure. To close that gap, we need more competitive games and opportunities and continue development in both skill-like mental strengths and skillsets," she said.

For young Thai girls watching the tournament and aspiring to represent their country, Natthakan offered words of encouragement rooted in self-belief and patience. "My message is simple - believe in yourself. Even if you are speaking, you don't have to prove yourself to anyone. Focus on improving, enjoy the process and go step by step. If you stay patient and committed, opportunities will come and play cricket the way you would like to play and express yourself in an amazing way," she concluded.

