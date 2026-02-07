Texas Instruments true pioneer in India’s semiconductor journey: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Texas Instruments (TI) is a true pioneer in India’s semiconductor journey, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the American multinational semiconductor company’s official product research and development (R&D) center in Bengaluru. The event also commemorated the company’s 40-year presence in India.

“I congratulate Texas Instruments on the inauguration of this world-class R&D center in Bengaluru. TI has been a true pioneer in India’s semiconductor journey and stood as a testament of consistently nurturing the design talent ecosystem in India,” Vaishnaw said.

“The company’s expanded investment reinforces India’s position as a global hub for semiconductor design and development and supports our vision of building an innovation-led nation,” he added.

The new 550,000-square-foot centre features a collaborative workspace dedicated to developing world-class chip designs. The center includes an end-to-end reliability lab equipped with advanced testing capabilities for various environmental conditions, along with many other integrated circuit design labs.

It also highlights the company’s strategic vision to propel semiconductor innovation and nurture world-class design talent. This expansion reinforces TI's commitment to developing breakthrough analog and embedded processing technologies while strengthening its support for the design ecosystem and its growing customer base in India.

“As we celebrate 40 years in India, this milestone reflects TI’s rich legacy and our strong commitment to the future. TI India's product development and design teams drive research and breakthrough innovations for customers worldwide. Our world-class engineers are central to pioneering the next generation of semiconductor advancements," said Santhosh Kumar, president and managing director, TI India.

As the first multinational company to establish an R&D center in India in 1985, TI has been instrumental in shaping India's semiconductor landscape for four decades.

The company recently opened an additional sales office to strengthen its partnership with Indian customers, while the new R&D facility builds on its innovation capabilities in the region.

