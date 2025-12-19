Texas City honours Sewa International for flood relief

Washington, Dec 19 (IANS) The City of Kerrville in Texas has honoured Sewa International and partner Indian American organisations for their leadership and service during the July 4 flash floods that devastated the city, recognising their role in emergency response and long-term recovery efforts, according to a statement released.

The recognition was presented on December 9 by Kerrville city officials, the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, and the Kerr Together Long-Term Recovery Group, who credited Sewa International with helping stabilise operations during one of the city's most challenging crises this year.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said, "This wasn't just emergency response—it was a ministry. Helping others is how we serve God, and Sewa International embodied that spirit every single day. Their volunteers brought hope, structure, and humanity when our community needed it most.City representatives recalled the visibility and impact of Sewa volunteers at the emergency site. "It was impossible to miss the sea of yellow T-shirts," one official said, referring to volunteers who managed traffic, coordinated logistics, and organised hundreds of community members at Tivy Antler Stadium.

"At a moment when we were overwhelmed and unsure how to manage the sheer scale of operations, Sewa stepped in and brought order, compassion, and unwavering commitment. That made all the difference," the official added.

Sewa's partner organisation, the Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF), also made a $50,000 contribution toward flood recovery. Representatives of IACF said their guiding principle was simple: "We live here, we give here.

Highlighting the collaborative nature of the response, IACF President Pankaj Rana said, "The strength of our response came from unity. Partnering with Sewa International allowed us to break silos, combine resources, and make a meaningful impact quickly.

City officials, including Kerrville Economic Development leaders, expressed appreciation for Sewa International's early and sustained support, noting that many volunteers travelled from Houston and San Antonio and arrived within hours of the disaster.

Several individuals were recognised for their direct contributions on the ground. At the same time, city leaders emphasised that Sewa International USA was "among the first organisations to arrive and among the last to leave," and that it continued to provide support well beyond the initial emergency phase.

Sewa International is a US-based nonprofit with chapters across the country, engaged in disaster relief, education, and development.

Indian American community organisations have increasingly played visible roles in disaster response efforts across the United States in recent years, working alongside local authorities during hurricanes, floods, and other emergencies.

