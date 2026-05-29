Tesla introduces Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Tesla on Friday announced the launch of the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in the country with a new premium variant of the segment.

The new model has a starting price of Rs 50.89 lakh, and deliveries will commence in India from July 2026, according to the company.

The newly launched variant introduces a range of hardware and design upgrades aimed at improving performance, comfort and interior experience.

It boasts an all-black interior, a larger 16-inch first-row touchscreen with improved responsiveness and an optional Zen Grey interior theme.

The model offers up to 2,138 litres of storage capacity and can accommodate up to five passengers with power-folding seats for additional cargo space, said Tesla.

The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and offers a driving range of up to 500 km under WLTP standards.

Both the newly launched Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the recently introduced six-seater Model Y L have received top safety ratings from multiple global safety organisations, including NHTSA, IIHS, Euro NCAP, ANCAP and C-IASI.

Last month, Tesla launched the six-seater Model Y L in India with prices starting at Rs 61.99 lakh.

“Tesla’s mission is to build a world of amazing abundance. Tesla enables the use of electric vehicles by increasing accessibility to Tesla technology and providing charging solutions around people’s lifestyles,” said Isabel Fan, Senior Director, Tesla.

In addition, the company has introduced financing options for the new variant, with monthly EMIs starting at Rs 39,990 and a down payment of Rs 6 lakh.

Earlier in May, Elon Musk-backed company opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, a major step in the electric vehicle maker’s expansion plans in India.

--IANS

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