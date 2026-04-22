Terrorism targetting people for faith is attack on humanity: UK MP Bob Blackman

London, April 22 (IANS) UK MP Bob Blackman on Wednesday paid tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims, stating that terrorism that targets people for their faith is an attack on humanity.

India is on Wednesday observing the one-year of the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targetting civilians in recent years.

"One year since the Pahalgam massacre, 26 innocent people were murdered by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists sponsored from Pakistan. The victims were identified by their religion and killed. Terrorism that targets people for their faith is an attack on all of humanity," Blackman posted on X.

The British High Commission in India also stated that UK condemns terrorism in all its forms and paid tribute to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

"Today, we mark one year since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We pay our respects to the victims, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected. The UK condemns terrorism in all its forms. We remain committed to working with partners to secure peace and security," the British High Commission in India posted on X.

The terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targetting civilians. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their family members.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

--IANS

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