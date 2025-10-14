October 14, 2025 9:51 AM हिंदी

Sponsoring terrorism must be declared crime against humanity: India

Sponsoring terrorism must be declared crime against humanity: India

United Nations, Oct 14 (IANS) India has called for declaring terrorism and sponsoring it crimes against humanity.

“We emphasise that any definition of crimes against humanity must explicitly capture the heinous crimes and atrocities perpetrated by terrorists and their sponsors”, BJP MP S. Phangnon Konyak told the General Assembly’s Legal Committee on Monday.

“Justice and accountability demand that such acts are not overlooked”, she said during the committee’s discussion on crimes against humanity.

While stressing that it was important for the proposed international convention to prevent and punish crimes against humanity to include terrorism, Konyak also expressed some reservations about some aspects of it.

She said that any treaty should consider “the diversity of legal systems and unequivocally respect national sovereignty”.

Nations have “the primary responsibility and obligation to ensure justice and accountability for the most egregious violations of human rights and mass atrocities committed either in their territory or by their nationals”, she said.

Any convention should also be “consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and the universally recognised principles of international law”, she said.

Without these it would cause “fragmentation and conflict with existing legal norms.”

The draft was created by the International Law Commission and the General Assembly last year called for international meetings in 2028 and 2029 to negotiate a treaty on crimes against humanity.

Konyak, who represents Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, said that the draft is inspired by the Rome Statute that set up the International Criminal Court and pointed out that India and several countries, including permanent members of the Security Council have strong reservations and are not parties to it.

Moreover, she said many countries have raised serious concerns about the politicisation of the International Criminal Court.

--IANS

al/rs

LATEST NEWS

Indian stock markets open higher amid global trade concerns, Q2 earnings buzz

Indian stock markets open higher amid global trade concerns, Q2 earnings buzz

Inglis, Zampa to miss opening ODI against India

Inglis, Zampa to miss opening ODI against India

Adarsh Gourav on ‘Alien: Earth’ future seasons: There’s still so much potential to explore

Adarsh Gourav on ‘Alien: Earth’ future seasons: There’s still so much potential to explore

Triptii Dimri’s travel mantra is all about cute cafes, quiet observation

Triptii Dimri’s travel mantra is all about cute cafes, quiet observation

Shabana Azmi says 'stay blessed, stay happy' as she wishes Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

Shabana Azmi says 'stay blessed, stay happy' as she wishes Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

Startups are driving forces behind nation’s digital transformation: C-DOT

Startups are driving forces behind nation’s digital transformation: C-DOT

Gulshan Devaiah: Rishabh Shetty has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career

Gulshan Devaiah: Rishabh Shetty has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career

Pralhad Joshi to preside over World Standards Day 2025 celebrations

Pralhad Joshi to preside over World Standards Day 2025 celebrations

Haryana DGP sent on leave amid IPS officer’s suicide row

Haryana DGP sent on leave amid IPS officer’s suicide row

Preity Zinta calls catching up with Manish Malhotra & others at the Diwali party 'awesome'

Preity Zinta calls catching up with Manish Malhotra & others at the Diwali party 'awesome'