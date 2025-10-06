Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Tennis Premier League (TPL) is gearing up for Season 7, scheduled from December 9 to 14, 2025, at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad. This season aims to be an exciting showcase of tennis talent, featuring India’s two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, alongside top international players like World No. 29 Luciano Darderi from Italy, World No. 38 Corentin Moutet from France, and World No. 39 Alexandre Muller from France, all competing alongside India’s best players.

As the Season 7 auction nears on October 9 in Mumbai, the eight franchises are preparing their squads around key marquee players, promising a fiercely competitive and exciting TPL season.

Bopanna, India’s renowned tennis star and two-time Grand Slam winner, will represent SG Pipers Bengaluru in his second TPL appearance. The 45-year-old doubles legend, holding the record as the oldest to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000, continues to exemplify the league’s goal of blending India’s top players with international talent to deliver top-tier tennis.

Joining him are Italy’s Luciano Darderi (World No. 29), who is at the peak of his career and will play for Rajasthan Rangers, and France’s Corentin Moutet (World No. 38), representing the Gurgaon Grand Slammers.

The international lineup is further strengthened by Alexandre Muller (World No. 39) for Gujarat Panthers and Arthur Rinderknech (World No. 54) for Hyderabad Strikers.

The roster also features Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Damir Dzhumhur (former World No. 23, currently No. 67), leading Yash Mumbai Eagles; Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry (World No. 58), for GS Delhi Aces; and the promising Czech player Dalibor Svrcina (World No. 91), joining Chennai Smashers.

Supported by tennis icons like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers), as well as Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL continues to transform tennis viewing in India.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder of TPL, said, “This year we have some of the world’s best names like Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet and Alexandre Muller alongside our very own Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. Having athletes of this calibre associated with the league not only raises the level of competition but also inspires the next generation of Indian tennis players.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder of TPL, added, “The line-up this year reflects the global appeal of TPL, as we have top international stars competing for Indian franchises. Their presence, combined with the passion and skill of Indian players, ensures fans are in for the most competitive and entertaining season yet.”

Leander Paes, Brand Ambassador of GS Delhi Aces, shared, “Tennis Premier League has grown into one of India's finest sporting properties, and Season 7 promises to be the most exciting chapter yet. With world-class marquee players competing alongside India’s top stars, fans can look forward to electrifying tennis in a truly engaging, spectator-friendly format. I am especially looking forward to the auction to see how the teams shape up this year.”

With eight top-tier franchises — GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers Bengaluru, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Chennai Smashers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, and Rajasthan Rangers — TPL Season 7 promises a week filled with spectacular tennis, passion, and unmatched entertainment.

