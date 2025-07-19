July 19, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

Tennis: China's Zheng Qinwen has elbow surgery, eyes early return

China's top women tennis player Zheng Qinwen has elbow surgery, eyes early return to the WTA circuit after rehabilitation.

Beijing, July 19 (IANS) Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen, the Paris Olympic Games gold medallist, said on social media on Saturday that she has undergone successful surgery on her right elbow and is now recovering.

"During recent training sessions and competitions, I have been consistently bothered by pain in my right elbow," Zheng wrote in a post on her Chinese social media account, reports Xinhua.

"Although I persisted through interventions, the impact of the pain persisted. After diagnosis by elbow specialists, they recommended that complete minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery on the right elbow be performed as soon as possible to thoroughly resolve the issue."

"After careful discussion with my team, in order to return to the court in the best possible state as soon as possible, we decided that surgery was the best course. I completed the surgery yesterday, it went very smoothly, and I am in recovery," added Zheng, who also won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Zheng also stated: "In the coming period, I will focus my efforts on rehabilitation training, striving to return to the court at 100 percent as soon as possible. This brief adjustment is for a stronger comeback in the future. Thanks, everyone, for your support and patience. Please wait for me to return to full strength, we will meet on the court."

Zheng suffered a first-round exit at the recently concluded Wimbledon tournament and subsequently withdrew from the WTA 500 event in Washington on Thursday.

Earlier this season, Zheng reached a career-high No. 4 in the WTA singles rankings.

She had reached the final of the Australian Open in 2024 and was also the runner-up at the season-ending WTA Tour Finals. She also defended her title at Palermo in July, defeating second seed Karolína Muchová in three sets in the final.

Earlier this year, Zheng failed to replicate her success in the Australian Open and lost in the second round. She reached the semifinals of the Italian Open.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Chinese players reach four finals at Japan Open badminton

Chinese players reach four finals at Japan Open badminton

At serious risk of violent police crackdown: Protesting Baloch activists in Islamabad

At serious risk of violent police crackdown: Protesting Baloch activists in Islamabad

Hurriyat irrelevant, Kashmiris must look for place in India: Separatist leader Bilal Lone

Hurriyat irrelevant, Kashmiris must look for place in India: Separatist leader Bilal Lone

Want to make HYROX the biggest endurance fitness event in India, says Deepak Raj

Want to make HYROX the biggest endurance fitness event in India, says Deepak Raj

Choreographer Sandy thanks all for loving the 'Monica' song from 'Coolie' so dearly

Choreographer Sandy thanks all for loving the 'Monica' song from 'Coolie' so dearly

Mamata Banerjee is ‘worried’ for ‘brother’ SRK after he suffers muscle injury

Mamata Banerjee is ‘worried’ for ‘brother’ SRK after he suffers muscle injury

FC Barcelona make loan offer to Manchester United for Marcus Rashford: Report

FC Barcelona make loan offer to Man Utd for Marcus Rashford: Report

Have to maintain fitness levels to cope with increasing demands of cricket, says India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Have to maintain fitness levels to cope with increasing demands of cricket, says Ravi Bishnoi

Rashmika Mandanna embraces entrepreneurship, to start a new business soon

Rashmika Mandanna embraces entrepreneurship, to start a new business soon

Mob lynching deaths increased by 400 pc under Yunus regime in Bangladesh: Rights body

Mob lynching deaths increased by 400 pc under Yunus regime in Bangladesh: Rights body