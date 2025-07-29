July 29, 2025 8:59 PM हिंदी

'Looking at wicket with just rubber spikes, there's nothing wrong': Sitanshu Kotak on Gambhir's heated exchange with curator

London, July 29 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has cleared the air on head coach Gautam Gambhir's heated exchange with The Oval curator Lee Fortis and said the ground staff didn't allow them to see the wicket just two days ahead of the fifth Test against England.

The incident went viral after Gambhir was seen lashing out at the curator for not allowing them to use the squares. Kotak, who was also present during India's practice session on Tuesday with Gambhir, revealed the details of the episode and how it unfolded.

"I think when we went to see the wicket, the coaches were there and they sent a man who said, 'Stay 2.5 meters away from here'. It was a bit awkward as we were in our joggers," The India batting coach said during the press conference.

"We all have been on the ground enough and played so much cricket, and we all know that curators are a little overprotective and possessive about the squares and the ground. So what he said about the head coach, I don't want to comment because that's his opinion, and everyone in this world has their opinions. But looking at the wicket with just rubber spikes, there's nothing wrong. Curators need to understand that the people they are talking to are highly skilled and intelligent people.

"So, for example, if you go on the ground now where we practised, you won't even see that any bowlers in the outfield would have marked with spikes. So we keep a spray and that all comes from the head coach that we'll try and see that this ground also should not get damaged," he added.

Kotak further said the Indian support staff has "intelligent and highly skilled people" who know how to respect the ground and wicket before any match, and curators need to understand this.

"So when you are working with very intelligent and highly skilled people, if you sound a bit arrogant or if you come across like, you know, you can be protective, but at the end of the day, it's a cricket pitch. It's not an antique where you can't touch because otherwise it's 200 years old, and it can be broken, you know.

"So maybe he's thinking that we are trying to grow the grass. I mean, I don't know. He said that we are trying to get this grass to the centre wicket. I mean, I don't know how much grass will grow in one day and what will happen in the next five days," he said.

India's batting display, led by opener KL Rahul (90), captain Shubman Gill (103), and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out) and Washington Sundar (101 not out), propelled the side to a famous draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series, but India have a chance to draw level by winning the final Test at The Oval in London, starting Thursday.

