DGCA flags 51 safety lapses at Air India

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found 51 safety lapses in Air India’s operations during its annual audit, raising fresh concerns over the airline’s compliance with mandatory aviation safety norms.

The audit revealed a range of shortcomings, including outdated training manuals, fragmented training records, lack of pilot training, unqualified simulators, untrained staff managing flight rosters, and irregularities in approvals for low-visibility operations.

Of these, seven have been classified as critical Level I breaches, which the airline must rectify by July 30.

The remaining 44 non-compliances must be addressed by August 23. The DGCA has asked Air India to provide evidence that all safety protocols are being met.

The enforcement action comes days after the regulator disclosed that an Air India aircraft had been flying with an overdue inspection of its emergency slide -- a critical safety feature.

On July 23, the DGCA issued three show-cause notices to the airline over various lapses, giving it 15 days to respond.

Earlier, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament that the DGCA had immediately grounded the aircraft involved in the overdue slide inspection until the necessary checks were completed.

He said the regulator conducts regular surveillance, spot checks, and night inspections to ensure airlines meet safety and maintenance standards, and takes enforcement action -- including fines, warnings, or suspensions -- in case of violations.

"DGCA immediately grounded the aircraft till the required rectification was carried out. DGCA has initiated enforcement action against Air India and the responsible personnel as per the Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual of DGCA," Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also noted that DGCA officials are well trained to carry out oversight and enforcement duties, and that safety audits have been stepped up across various segments of aviation, including helicopter operations during the Chardham Yatra.

