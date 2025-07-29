Makers of Sivakarthikeyan, A R Murugadoss's 'Madharasi' release outrageously hilarious promo for first single 'Salambala'

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of director A R Murugadoss’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer, ‘Madharasi’, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, chose to double the delight of fans on Tuesday by releasing an outrageously hilarious promo for the first single of the film that has been titled 'Salambala'.

Director A R Murugadoss, who took to his X timeline to share the funny promo that is primarily a conversation between director A R Murugadoss, actor Sivakarthikeyan, music director Anirudh and lyricist Super Subu, wrote, "What a fun vibe with these talented guys! Check out #Madharaasi First Single promo here! First single #Salambala out on July 31st at 6 PM. An @anirudhofficial banger. Sung by @SaiAbhyankkar. Lyrics by #SuperSubu #DilMadharaasi #SKxARM #SK23"

The hilarious promo begins with A R Murugadoss waiting outside music director Anirudh's office, killing mosquitoes with a mosquito bat. Sivakarthikeyan arrives and asks Murugadoss, "You too have taken to Pickleball?" The director, in a dejected tone replies, "It's a mosquito bat."

Sivakarthikeyan next asks him when he arrived. The director raises his hand and shows two fingers. Sivakarthikeyan says, "Oh, you've been waiting for two hours?" The director replies, "No, two days." Surprised, Sivakarthikeyan asks, " Has Ani (Anirudh) not arrived?" Murugadoss replies that Anirudh is working inside and that he's asked him to wait.

Sivakarthikeyan immediately says, "Did he say, 'I am working, wait.' If that is the case, we shouldn't wait. Come let us barge in." Murugadoss says, "No, we shouldn't barge in like that. I have worked with him in two films." To this, Sivakarthikeyan replies, "We should barge in like that. I have worked with him on seven films. Come."

The hilarious conversation then continues, as they make their way to the door of his studio. Murugadoss says, "The fingerprint scanner?" Sivakarthikeyan dismisses it, saying, "That's simply there." and opens the door and enters inside.

They find the television switched on with women's tennis on and Anirudh nowhere to be seen. Eventually, they find him seated under the table fiddling with his system.

Disappointed that he has been found and that he would now have to work, Anirudh settles down to listen to the kind of song the director wants. The hilarious conversation continues, and we get to know that Super Subu is the lyricist of the song, which will be a breakup song that will talk about moving on. It finally ends with Sivakarthikeyan telling Anirudh that they have already announced that the song will be released on July 31.

A teaser released earlier by the makers has raised expectations from the film.

The teaser featured explosive action sequences from start to finish and gave one the impression that actor Biju Menon played a cop in the film.

This film, which brings together A.R. Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan together for the first time, has been produced on a grand scale.

Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead in the film, which also has Bollywood star Vidyut Jamwal in a pivotal role. Following the blockbuster success of ‘Thuppakki’, Vidyut Jamwal will be seen collaborating with A.R. Murugadoss again in this movie.

‘Madharasi’, which has been produced by N. Srilakshmi Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies on a grand scale, features a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. Sudeep Elamon is handling cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad is overseeing editing work. Arun Venjaramoodu is the Art Director of the film, the stunts of which have been choreographed by Kevin Kumar and Dhilip Subbarayan.

--IANS

Mkr/