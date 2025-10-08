'Telusu Kada' will be a character-driven story, says director Neeraja Kona

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Popular costume designer Neeraja Kona, who is making her debut as a director with the Telugu film 'Telusu Kada' featuring actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in the lead, says that her film will be a character-driven story.

Participating in a press conference, the ace costume designer, who is excited about having turned a writer and director, said, "This is a love story between two people and is character driven. The three characters in this film are very strong. Every character is honest. Every character connects emotionally. The story was not revealed in the teaser. We are going to say that this is a character-driven story in the trailer."

Neeraja, who has worked extensively in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, also went on to explain how and when she chose to turn a director.

"I have loved writing since my school days. I have also published a book of poetry. I love telling stories. Friends have supported me a lot. At one point, I became convinced that I could write a story for a film. This is one of the stories I wrote like that," said Neeraja, who confessed that she had not worked as an assistant director in films.

However, the costume designer-turned-director said, "I have designed costumes for almost a 100 films. I have been in the industry for 12 years. That is my experience, my learning school."

Stating that the moment at which Siddhu Jonnalagadda's manager called her and said that they were doing the project was an unforgettable moment in her life, the director said, "When I told this story to Siddhu garu, he listened to the entire story in a single sitting. His manager called and told me that we were doing this story. It was an unforgettable moment in my life."

For the unaware, the romantic musical entertainer 'Telusu Kada' has been produced by People Media Factory and is set to release on October 17 this year.

