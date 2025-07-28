Telugu survival drama series Arabia Kadali to premiere on August 8

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Director V. V. Surya Kumar's gripping survival drama series Arabia Kadali, featuring actors Satya Dev and Anandhi in the lead, will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on August 8 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

Prime Video's Original Series Arabia Kadali, an intense and emotionally charged survival drama, has been created by well-known director Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. The series has been produced under the banner of First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

Apart from Satya Dev and Anandhi in the lead role, the binge-worthy drama series will also feature actors Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi, Harsh Roshan, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, Vamsi Krishna, Bharath Bhatia, Chandra Pratap Thakur, Danish Bhatt, Ravi Varma, Amith Tiwari, Nihar Pandya, and Alok Jain.

The fictional series tells a heartrending and emotionally charged story of a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land.

At the heart of the series are two intertwined journeys—Badiri’s and his fellow fishermen’s harrowing ordeal through treacherous seas and captivity, and Ganga’s courageous rise as a woman who dares to challenge the system.

Along the way, they form unexpected friendships, forge new relationships, and confront formidable foes. The series is a gripping tale of resilience, of brotherhood born in adversity, and of an unrelenting fight for freedom and justice against all odds. In a world divided by borders, Arabia Kadali will look to remind audiences that humanity is innate.

"Arabia Kadali is much more than just another series for us. It's a deeply moving story of grit and determination," said producer Y. Rajeev Reddy. "What sets it apart is the seamless blend of authentic storytelling, standout performances by Satyadev and Anandhi, and visually striking cinematography that captures both grand scale and emotional nuance. Along with Prime Video, we've brought this vision to life at the scale it deserves. We believe Arabia Kadali, with its emotional depth and deeply humane narrative, will strike a chord with audiences in India and around the world when it premieres on August 8."

