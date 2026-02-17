Telecom infrastructure to anchor India’s AI growth: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Telecom infrastructure forms the foundational layer of India’s AI ecosystem, Union Minister Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday, adding that connectivity is not a luxury but sovereignty.

The minister underscored that inclusive digital connectivity is central to India’s technological leadership and digital empowerment.

Speaking at the ongoing ‘India AI Impact Summit’, he highlighted India’s rapid telecom growth.

He noted that broadband subscribers have increased from 6 crore in 2014 to 100 crore in 2025, while average monthly mobile data consumption now exceeds 24 GB per user.

Fibre deployment has crossed 42 lakh route kilometers, and India has undertaken one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally.

He stated that sustained investments in last-mile connectivity initiatives such as BharatNet are ensuring that AI-enabled services reach rural and remote areas, thereby democratizing access to emerging technologies.

The minister observed that India is now transitioning from connectivity expansion to capability enhancement, with a focus on high-capacity fiber backhaul, edge computing for low-latency applications, cloud infrastructure expansion, and affordable access that enables startups and enterprises across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to innovate.

He noted that AI adoption is accelerating across sectors, with a growing number of large enterprises deploying AI in active production environments.

Dr. Pemmasani highlighted strengthened telecom security frameworks, the AI-enabled Digital Intelligence Platform connecting over 1,200 institutions, the ASTR tool, which has identified and disconnected over 86 lakh fraudulent SIM cards, and the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, which has prevented fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 1,400 crore.

“Telecom is no longer merely about connecting calls, but about connecting opportunities, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to building an inclusive, secure and AI-ready digital future,” he stated.

India ranks among the top AI ecosystems globally and is the world’s second-largest telecom market.

The minister also highlighted allocations under the IndiaAI Mission and significant investments in semiconductor manufacturing as part of the government’s long-term strategy to build a self-reliant and innovation-driven digital economy.

